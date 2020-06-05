Get MBA Knowledge At Your Own Pace With This Game-Changing Online Program

Whether you strive to advance in your particular industry or want to start your own business, there’s a lot of value in earning an MBA, like a potential salary increase and more career opportunities. But in addition to the degree, there are plenty of other soft skills necessary to become a force to be reckoned with in the business world.

If you want a well-rounded education in business, The Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program™ is your best bet. That’s because in addition to the more traditional business theories and concepts you’d learn about while earning an MBA, you’ll be exposed to the more practical side of things, like how to use social media to brand your business, land different kinds of jobs, network, and so much more.

Under the instruction of award-winning MBA professor and author, Chris Haroun, you’ll be exposed to the dynamic business world from a modern, practical perspective that you’d never have in an old-school classroom. Named “one of the highest-rated professors on Udemy,” according to Business Insider and boasting a 4/5 star instructor rating, Haroun shows you how to take hold of your dreams and become a forward-thinking entrepreneur.

But what really sets the Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program™ apart from others like it is the fact that it lets you move as slow or as fast as you’d like. Without having to sacrifice your job, time with your family, or whatever else, you can easily squeeze in a business education thanks to the program’s digestible lessons, exercises, and more. And with unlimited access to more than 300 hours of self-paced content, you’ll acquire an incredible amount of information without ever feeling rushed or overwhelmed.

Still not sure if the program can prepare you to take on the business world by storm? Check out what some of its past and current students are saying about the MBA program online!

” There is more to the program than what I initially expected. It has been much more than an educational experience. It has been a phenomenal training as well as personal growth and professional development experience as well.” – Satomi Yoshida

“Enrolling in the Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program is the best investment you can make in yourself be it for your career or business, period.” – Akhil Draksharapu

Normally listed at $499, the Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program™ is currently discounted to just $399 for a limited time.

