Lawrence Jones Slams Conservatives For Missing The Mark On Issues Of The Black Community

Conservative commentator Lawrence Jones discussed the lack of initiative among conservatives around issues involving the black community Thursday on “The Five”.

“We are always on defense when it comes to the issues that the left talks about the black community,” Jones said. “The issue is not just police shooting, it’s about what happens on the ground in the police department.”

Jones believes conservatives must be on offense attacking these issues on a local level, otherwise they just end up arguing with Democrats about who is more racist, and who is not.

Jones touched on the Ferguson Report that came out in 2015, seven months after the officer involved shooting that killed Michael Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old black male.

“It was big government in there, and they were literally policing for profit,” Jones said about the report.

He also faulted conservatives for failing to adequately address local problems such as unions and school choice. (RELATED: Holder: I’m Prepared To Dismantle Ferguson PD, If Necessary)

“Instead of going in to the community like Maj Toure does, a Republican, and says ‘You know what? This is how you defend yourself. These are your rights.'” Jones exclaimed, “We never have a response, so we go back and forth on who’s a bigger racist, and who’s not.”

“There is a answer for every single thing.” Jones added, “local level is how you get things done.”