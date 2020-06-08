Chris Christie Registers To Be Lobbyist For Addiction Center Chain

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie registered to become a federal lobbyist Monday, according to documents filed with Congress.

Christie will lobby for CleanSlate Centers along with Richard Bagger, who served as Christie’s chief of staff from 2010 until 2012, Politico reported. CleanSlate Centers is a Nashville-based outpatient addiction center chain.

Christie and Bagger work together at Christie’s consulting firm Christie 55 Solutions LLC. Christie 55 “provides strategic counsel to assist clients with business strategy and complex public policy and regulatory matters,” according to the firm’s LinkedIn profile.

Christie 55 will lobby on behalf of CleanSlate Centers on substance abuse regulations and on the CARES Act, according to NJ.com.

Christie 55 was paid $50,000 for three months of work in D.C. on behalf of Donjon-SMIT LLC, a marine salvage company, Politico reported. (RELATED: Supreme Court Overturns Convictions In New Jersey ‘Bridgegate’ Scandal)

President Donald Trump tapped Christie to chair the President’s Commission on Opioids in 2017.

“The Commission is established in the interest of obtaining advice and recommendations for the President regarding the opioid crisis,” its charter reads.

Other governors to transition to lobbying after serving include former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former South Carolina Gov. James Hodges, Politico reported.

Christie 55 Solutions and CleanSlate Centers did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

