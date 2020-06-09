LOTTER: Were Today’s RINOs Ever Republicans?

It is one of those stories mainstream media cannot resist. Someone who previously claimed to be a Republican, has not voted Republican since 2004 and/or worked for losing campaigns years ago voices their support for Joe Biden and the media pounces. Welcome to the D.C. swamp! For these so-called conservatives, policy no longer matters as they abandon every belief they previously claimed to hold dear just so they can either get paid as a consultant, get booked by liberal media outlets or keep their standing in the DC social scene.

It is quite simply heresy against Republican orthodoxy. Since the time of Ronald Reagan, Republicans have stood for lower taxes, fewer government regulations and a strong national defense. They stand firmly in support of the Second Amendment, Israel and judges and justices who view the law as written. They ardently oppose taxpayer funded abortion, socialism and providing support for terrorism. So does President Donald J. Trump.

In three and a half years, President Trump has delivered results on each one of these fundamental pillars of conservative political ideology. President Trump cut taxes, eliminated burdensome government regulations and rebuilt our military. He is the greatest friend of Israel of any modern-day President; moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and fulfilling the empty promise made by Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He has appointed hundreds of conservative judges to the federal bench. He is the strongest pro-life President in history, stands as unapologetic defender against socialism and has stopped America’s horrible deal that funded Iranian terror in the Middle East and around the world.

In fact, the Heritage Foundation report declared, “President Trump can confidently stack his record right up there next to President Reagan’s first year.”

In their bid for power, payment and acceptance by the New York and Washington, DC ruling class, RINOs and Never Trumpers now stand to be counted with those who oppose all of that!

Joe Biden promises to raise taxes and bring back onerous, job-killing regulations like the Green New Deal. He talks about cutting military spending. He prefers the horrible Iran Deal that gave the largest sponsor of terror billions of dollars and poses a direct threat to Israel. Biden supports taxpayer-funded abortion up until birth. He plans to have Beto O’Rourke and police go door-to-door to confiscate legally owned guns. He doesn’t think China poses a threat to American workers and manufacturing. Joe Biden is so bad on national security and foreign policy issues, that Former Obama Defense Secretary Robert Gates wrote in his memoir that Biden has been wrong on nearly every major national security and foreign policy decision of the last 40 years.

In every way that matters, Joe Biden opposes the policies that have served as the foundation of Republican and conservative politics for decades. But for RINOs, that’s alright.

Why? They value style over substance. They would rather have a president with whom they fundamentally disagree on every single principle, as long as they are nice. For them it is more important their candidate give a polite speech rather than the content of the speech, regardless of Biden’s many recent speaking missteps and errors.

Conservative ideas and principles no longer matter to these RINOs and Never Trumpers. They only care about getting booked on Sunday morning news programs and invitations to the best parties during the White House Correspondent Association’s annual black-tie gala. Style over substance now rules the day for these conservative sellouts.

Do not fear however, President Trump will continue to fight for conservative ideas. He will fight to lower taxes, reduce regulations and fair and reciprocal trade deals that benefit American workers. He will stand-up to the socialists in Cuba and Venezuela that Biden embraces. He will rebuild the military and make sure our country does not get entangled in the unnecessary wars championed by many of those on the other side with the biggest mouths.

Elections are about choices. True conservatives are fighting for the principles espoused by President Reagan and enacted by President Trump. RINOs and never-Trumpers now find themselves aligned with Biden, Pelosi, AOC, and The Squad – which should make any Republican question whether those vocal few were really conservative in the first place!

Marc Lotter is Director of Strategic Communications for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. He previously served as Special Assistant to President Trump, Press Secretary to Vice President Mike Pence.