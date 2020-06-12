Learn The Ins And Outs Of Digital Marketing With These Online Classes

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to go back to college to learn new skills. There’s a wealth of courses online that can teach you in-demand skills for a fraction of the price and in a fraction of the time.

If marketing is one of the skills you’re looking to learn but you don’t want to saddle yourself with loads of student debt, The Digital Advertising & Marketing 101 Certification Bundle is an absolute must-have. That’s because, in just five courses, you can dive deep into the world of modern advertising, exploring the many facets of digital marketing, trends, and sales. And the best part? You never even have to leave home to complete them.

Under the guidance of digital advertising professional and entrepreneur, Ben Silverstein, you’ll learn firsthand what it means to be a professional marketer. Thanks to Silverstein’s years of experience managing international brands like Six Flags Amusement Parks, Giorgio Armani, and many more, you’ll learn about the many facets of today’s digital marketing world, from what it means to run a successful ad campaign to understanding complex strategies within the digital space.

Even if you’re relatively new to the marketing industry, each of The Digital Advertising & Marketing 101 Certification Bundle‘s lessons are incredibly easy to follow. And, once you cover the digital advertising basics like how to land a job in marketing and the process of buying and selling ads, you’ll explore more advanced concepts within the field. There’s even an entire course devoted to programmatic advertising, opening your eyes to how brands decide to place an ad online and how they’re created.

Still on the fence about whether or not The Digital Advertising & Marketing 101 Certification Bundle is for you? Take a look at some of the program’s students’ recent course reviews!

“The hands-on demos of the various platforms and research tools in the digital advertising ecosystem, along with the insightful interview with an industry professional, really set this course apart.” – Josh Crowhurst

“Excellent and to the point, the instructor has complete knowledge about the course, I would definitely recommend this to everyone.” – Syed Mehdi Asghar

For a limited time, you can get The Digital Advertising & Marketing 101 Certification Bundle for just $30! That’s a whopping 97% off its normal price.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');