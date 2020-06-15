This Flashlight/Toolbox Set Combo Is The Perfect Father’s Day Gift—And It’s On Sale

With sanitizing wipes still being tough to find, people all over the country are left using bleach and other chemical sprays to disinfect countertops, tables, and other household items. And while they do the job just fine, the dangerous chemicals inside them can be incredibly harmful to your family and furry housemates.

If you’re looking to use less chemical agents in your home but still want to keep things clean, consider the Angel Eyes 2800 Lumen UV-C LED Flashlight. Thanks to the gadget’s side UV-C LEDs with a wavelength of 270nm, you can easily kill bacteria whether it be on your phone, glasses, computer keyboard, kitchen counter, and so on. And the best part? It only takes a mere 10 seconds to do it.

But what’s also neat about the Angel Eyes 2800 Lumen UV-C LED Flashlight is the fact that it also serves as a regular functioning flashlight. That’s because along with its side UV-C LED lights, the tool also boasts front-facing CREE XP-G3 LEDs, shining incredibly bright at 2,800 lumens, perfect for using in dark nooks and crannies around the house and emergencies. It also features a powerful 21700 Li-ion battery and can even function as a power bank thanks to its 5,000mAh battery capacity.

For a limited time, the Angel Eyes 2800 Lumen UV-C LED Flashlight is 33% off, making it just $99.99.

