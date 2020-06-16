Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Says She Doesn’t Believe Polls Showing Biden’s Major Lead

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell told Democratic voters not to become complacent with recent polls that have shown Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with double-digit leads over President Donald Trump.

Dingell warned against voters taking anything for granted, especially with the election still nearly five months away, The Detroit News reported, citing her response at an online event. The event, which took place Monday, included prominent female elected officials from around the state.

“Some people say, ‘Oh, look at the numbers.’ I don’t believe those numbers,” Dingell said. (RELATED: Trump Suggests Late Rep. John Dingell Is In Hell)

She added: “And look what’s happened in five months. The world is upside down and not one of us on this phone call would have predicted that the world will be as it is today. And it is five months from now until November.”

Trump unexpectedly carried the state by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016, according to the state’s final vote count, becoming the first Republican to win Michigan since former President George H. W. Bush in 1988. Polling had consistently showed 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with the advantage.

The online event Monday included Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Reps. Brenda Lawrence, Haley Stevens and Elissa Slotkin.

Stevens echoed Dingell’s warnings during the call, urging people to vote in both the state’s August primary and November election.

“We are electing Joe Biden and taking our country back,” Stevens said. “Vote. Get everybody out and do it like everything depends on it.”

