Man Refuses To Wear A Mask At A Coffee Shop And Shouts ‘All Lives Matter’ In Absurd Viral Video

One dude is blowing up Twitter after a viral rant at a coffee shop.

In a Twitter video tweeted out by @AIRSTEVEJOBS, a man is refused service because he won't wear a mask at the coffee shop during the coronavirus pandemic. How does he react? Oh, normally and rationally. He starts screaming about a protest, shouting "All lives Matter" and refusing to leave.

Does that sound unbearable to you? Just wait until you see the video, which has been viewed more than five million times in less than a day.

I can’t believe this happened in Bed Stuy wtf pic.twitter.com/H9iGPARd7s — AIRSTEVEJOBS (@AIRSTEVEJOBS) June 18, 2020

Look, I'm not going to get into some half-cocked debate about BLM vs. "All lives Matter." This isn't the place for that discussion at the moment.

Here's what I will say without any doubt in my mind. That guy is an absolute clown. You know what you do when a restaurant refuses you service for not following the rules of the restaurant? You leave.

Do you know what you don't do? You don't start shouting about protests and acting like an absolute loser.

Whether you like it or not, private businesses have the right to determine their policies. Whether you like the mask policy or not, businesses can decide if they want to mandate them.

Don’t like it? Then visit a different coffee shop. Instead, this guy thought he’d prove a point. Now he’s getting universally dragged on the internet.

You just hate to see it!

Do better, folks. Do much better.

