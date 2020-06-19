MURTAUGH: Joe Biden’s Campaign Strategy — Shelter-In-Place

As America continues to safely re-open, and President Donald Trump prepares to host a campaign rally with over one million RSVPs, Democrat nominee for President Joe Biden continues to sow division and fear in an attempt to divide Americans for his own political benefit.

It’s well established at this point that Biden prefers to campaign from the comfort of his basement, instead of meeting directly with voters on the campaign trail. He hasn’t held a press conference in 77 days and Wednesday’s public appearance was his first in nearly a week. Once again he took no questions from reporters.

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to focus on safely re-opening the country and recharging the economy.

It’s painfully obvious that Biden’s shelter-in-place strategy is meant to avoid errors and embarrassing moments, while also conveniently preventing the press corps from asking questions directly in person.

Meanwhile President Trump consistently welcomes questions from the press, even from certain activists masquerading as journalists.

While President Trump’s events are open to the press, the same cannot be said for Biden. In the rare occurrence where he ventures off his Wilmington, Delaware safe space, his events are tightly controlled, and press access is extremely limited.

Democrat Party leadership and Biden’s handlers aren’t even hiding the fact they want Joe Biden to remain in the basement and out of the public eye. Prominent Democrats are making it very clear that Joe Biden is better off staying inside where almost no one has access to him.

“People say all the time, ‘Oh, we got to get the vice president out of the basement.’ He’s fine in the basement. Two people see him a day, his two body people. That’s it… and that’s what we’re preferring that he actually do,” Former Virginia Governor and Democrat Party powerbroker Terry McAuliffe said to a group of Virginia Democrats.

“Don’t leave the basement,” Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Strategic Communications under Hillary Clinton, Philippe Reines, recently urged Biden.

“I urge him [Joe Biden] to stay in the bunker. I worry about him being overexposed to the media, which could do some serious damage to his chances of beating Trump in November,” former San Francisco Mayor and influential California Democrat Willie Brown said.

The reluctance to emerge from the basement and meet directly with voters should concern every American. If Biden cannot be trusted by the Democrat Party to handle the rigor of a presidential campaign, how will he handle being leader of the free world.

The media should be asking — at what point will Biden subject himself to the scrutiny American voters deserve when considering who to elect as the next President of the United States?

The reasons for Biden’s shelter-in-place strategy are apparent. When allowed to operate in a relatively free and open environment, Joe Biden reveals his true colors and how he really feels about certain voters. Biden’s infamous “You Ain’t Black” remark stemmed from such a moment.

In what may be a U.S. Presidential Campaign first — we, the Donald Trump for President Campaign, urge the mainstream media and cable news networks to carry Joe Biden’s (rare) public events in their entirety.

We hope that the media joins us in calling on Joe Biden to end his self-imposed isolation and give Americans what they deserve — a thorough examination, vetting, and opportunity to meet the man who wants to be the next President of the United States.

Tim Murtaugh is Communications Director of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.