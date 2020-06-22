PIERSON: Trump Is Delivering Unprecedented Results For Black Americans

Coming off a weekend where we celebrated Juneteenth and the abolition of slavery in the United States, it’s important that we continue to work towards healing from the past as we look ahead with optimism that there is much more that unites us than divides in America.

President Donald Trump understands this as a champion of the American people and protector of the American Dream. President Trump has delivered unprecedented results for the black community — from reuniting families through his bipartisan prison reform to investments in the black community through historic funding of Historic Black Colleges and Universities.

Meanwhile, Democrat nominee Joe Biden remains in his basement and away from the public eye. In the rare occurrence where he leaves his safe space, Biden’s events are scripted step-by-step and press access is extremely limited.

The Democrat Party and his handlers know that Joe Biden can’t hold a candle to President Trump’s successful record on issues facing the black community, and so they are keeping him away from the public and the press. The fact is Joe Biden’s 44-year political career has hurt the black community more than maybe any public official’s career over the past half century.

Throughout his time in the Senate, Biden supported efforts to eliminate parole and prison capacity requirements. He supported efforts to raise maximum sentences and worked alongside some of the most prominent segregationist segregationists.

Biden once bragged about how he successfully worked to take individuals found with even a quarter-sized amount of crack cocaine and lock them up in jail for 5 years. “You get no probation, you get nothing other than five years in jail—judge doesn’t have a choice,” Joe Biden said from the floor of the U.S. Senate at the time.

Take for example the 1993 crime bill — a disastrous piece of legislation written by Joe Biden that unfairly targeted young black men and communities of color. At the time, Biden described these men as “predators” unworthy of forgiveness who must be locked away from society.

Take Biden’s condescending attitude on race with President Trump, who is partnering with community leaders to renew, restore and rebuild the American economy after it was artificially shutdown by the global pandemic.

He signed the First Step Act, making our communities safer and help former inmates successfully rejoin society. He also signed into law the FUTURE Act, making permanent $255 million in funding for HBCUs and increasing funding for the Federal Pell Grant program.

The Trump administration is prioritizing minority communities in its coronavirus response, providing $60 billion in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program targeted to support minority and disadvantaged communities.

Meanwhile, all Joe Biden can do is lob cheap attacks and sow racial division from the comfort of his basement.

President Trump will build on this record even further in the years ahead to help build a new and great legacy for the black community, and all Americans.

Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) is a senior adviser for Donald J. Trump for President Inc.