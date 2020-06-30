Los Angeles Sheriff Won’t Enforce County’s Order To Shut Down Beaches

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday that he will not enforce the county’s order to shut down beaches over the July 4th weekend, according to Bill Melugin of Fox 11.

Villanueva told Melugin that his department was not consulted before the order was put in place.

“We were not consulted on the beach closure, and will only assist our beach cities in closing parking lots and traffic enforcement on PCH. In regards to enforcing the beach closure, we will not be enforcing it because we are ‘Care First, Jail Last,’” Villanueva told Melugin, according to a tweet.

Los Angeles County announced Thursday that they would be closing their beaches for the upcoming July 4th weekend, as coronavirus cases in California continue to climb.

The U.S. recorded nearly 37,000 coronavirus cases earlier in June, setting a single day record for the country. Since then, several states have either paused their reopening plans, or implemented more restrictions.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars to close in his state last week, as hospitalizations and case numbers surged. Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also recently announced the closure of bars and movie theaters in his state for thirty days to slow the spread of the virus.