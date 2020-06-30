McConnell: Putin Should ‘Absolutely Not’ Be Allowed Back In The G7

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell broke Tuesday with President Donald Trump, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin should not be allowed to attend the G7 conference.

McConnell was asked if Putin should be allowed to join the group during their weekly Republican press conference, to which he responded by saying “absolutely not.” The question comes after Trump said it was “common sense” to invite Russia.

“It’s not a question of what he’s done, it’s a question of common sense,” Trump said about Putin in late May. “We have a G-7, he’s not there. Half of the meeting is devoted to Russia and he’s not there.”

In March 2014, former President Barack Obama and other world leaders decided to end Russia’s role in the economic group.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that Trump is “prepared to act” against Russia and Putin if the intelligence community reaches a “consensus” on the alleged bounties paid to Taliban-backed fighters to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. (RELATED: McEnany: Trump Is ‘Prepared To Act’ Against Russia And Putin If Intel Community Reaches ‘Consensus’ On Bounty Information)

In 2o18, McConnell also said that Russia should not be allowed back into the G7, despite Trump’s previous comments.

The 2020 G7 was originally scheduled for June 10 through June 12, 2020, at Camp David. In May, Trump postponed the summit until at least September.