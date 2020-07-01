Everest.com Launches Pro 2A E-Commerce Platform

By Adam Handelsman

Now, more than ever, Politics has found it’s way into commerce. Apparently, where you shop now depends upon what you believe in. Whether it is based on the personification of God, Country or political values there is a schism tearing through America. Some Americans have chosen to be loud, and feel compelled to use the legal system, bullhorn-bully tactics or the call for boycotts to punish business owners for their corporate (any many times personal) ideology, while many are quiet and just use their wallets to speak up.

It is not just the small bake shop on the corner who has felt the intimidation of the “Cancel Culture” mentality of the social justice warrior – major brands such as Chic-Fil-A and Home Depot have been descended upon. Even the likes of Starbucks and Dicks Sporting Goods (and now Amazon), are experiencing a rebellion, one that is getting louder by the day. It seems no company is safe – so what’s a company to do? Bow to the mob in hopes they will relent?

Bill Voss, CEO and founder of Everest.com, felt so strongly about his right to shop brands and stores that were in-line with his core values that he founded a safe and secure marketplace for likeminded companies, retailers and most of all, customers. Everest is the first customer-centric, community-driven, multi-vendor marketplace for the outdoors community on the planet (think Amazon, but non-discriminatory).

“When I shop or take my family out to dinner, I don’t want to be bombarded with political messages or shamed for my choices,” states Bill Voss. It seems this was the founding vision of Everest.com, a place where likeminded Americans will not be persecuted for their choices, views or beliefs. “While our customers and retail partners believe in the freedoms America offers, we will never exclude anyone who wishes to enjoy our marketplace, and we will never force feed our love of America on anyone else.” ~Bill Voss

Since its launch in April of 2020, the Everest Marketplace has been flooded with outdoor, shooting sports, fishing, and tactical gear retailers seeking a new home to engage, interact and sell to an audience who weren’t able to purchase their desired goods on other marketplaces, or who have had difficulty setting up payment processing systems due to their pro-Second Amendment views. As the word about Everest expands, so are the products and services that are being added on a daily basis. In July, the company will be launching Celebrity Storefronts from the veteran, shooting sports, fishing and outdoor world that aggregate all the brands they represent and offer them to Everest consumers under a single roof.

In closing, it appears that while many of the country’s largest corporations cower down to the mob, Everest is standing up and sticking their chest out. Clearly unapologetically American, Everest is focused on courting those in America that choose to vote with their pocketbooks, and not their bullhorns.

Adam Handelsman is a writer, veteran media relations professional and outdoor lifestyle enthusiast. When not behind the computer, he is driving a Jeep top down, hunting or fishing. He resides in Austin, TX.