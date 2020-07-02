‘She’s Got The Gun On Me’: White Woman Pulls Pistol On Black Family In Viral Video

A Michigan woman pulled her gun on a Black family after a shouting match quickly escalated in a parking lot Wednesday evening, according to video of the incident posted reported by The Detroit News.

The incident did not result in any injuries, and no gunshots were fired, Oakland County Sgt. Dale Brown said. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation, The Detroit Free Press reported.

A minute-long video of the incident had received over six million views on Twitter by Thursday afternoon.

This happened today in Auburn Hills,MI

Another Karen .. pic.twitter.com/lWksZwXITD — ????Makay (@makaysmith10) July 2, 2020

The altercation started when the woman, who is white, bumped into Takelia Hill’s daughter, who had held the door for her outside a Chipotle restaurant, according to Hill.

“I walked up on the woman yelling at my daughter,” Hill said to The Detroit News. “She couldn’t see me because her back was to me, but she was in my daughter’s face.”

Tensions grow as another man comes to the woman’s aid, who exchanges harsh words with Hill before he and the woman return to their car, according to The Detroit News. (RELATED: Arizona ‘Karen’ Shoves Woman, Says Go Back To Mexico, Gets Slapped)

Hill then moved back, but said she thought that the driver was going to hit her and her family, leading her to tap the vehicle’s rear windshield, the video shows.



The woman in the car jumped out, brandished her gun, and yelled “get the fuck back!” and “back the fuck up!” the video shows. (RELATED: Woman Calls NYPD After Being Asked To Leash Her Dog, Later Apologizes)

In the video, Hill is heard telling someone to call the police as the woman returned to her car and drove off.

“I’ve never felt so helpless in my life,” Hill said in a Facebook post.

