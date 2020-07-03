CNN Brazil Reporter Bruna Macedo Robbed At Knifepoint During Live Segment

CNN Brazil reporter Bruna Macedo was robbed at knifepoint Sunday in the middle of a live segment in Sao Paolo, according to reports and video footage of the event.

Macedo was doing a report about the increased water levels at the Bandeiras Bridge, according to Mediaite. A man is seen in the background watching. He eventually approaches her, video footage shows.

The man pulls out a knife just after Macedo greets him, and she is seen backing away and handing over two cell phones. CNN Brazil cut the feed mid-theft, according to the video footage.

WATCH:

“It was impossible to understand at the time what was happening, if it was a homeless person passing by. But after what happened, we cut the image,” CNN’s Rafael Colombo, who was commentating when the event occurred, said afterwards, according to Mediaite. “He threatened and she handed over a cell phone, but he knew she had two, because she has a private and a corporate one.” (RELATED: Brazil Questions American Olympian Ryan Lochte Robbery Claim)

Macedo “had a terrible scare” but “is fine” and did not get injured, Colombo added, according to Mediaite.