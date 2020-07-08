Check Out Our Favorite Gear For Social-Distancing Mountain Activities

A great activity for a quarantined summer is spending time in nature. Hiking is one of the best social-distancing activities, so now is the time to invest in some mountain gear. Check out our favorite gear for your social-distancing mountain activities.

Everyone needs a sturdy pair of hiking shoes, these hiking boots are incredibly durable and will allow you to take your adventures almost anywhere! Both for women and men, these boots will keep you comfortable during all of your outdoor activities.

Columbia Hiking Shoes are waterproof and excel in offering you a pleasurable hiking experience!





This Yeti waterbottle is perfect to bring along for all of your adventures. Made up of stainless steel, it will surely be durable throughout all of your hikes and activities. It will also keep you hydrated as it keeps your liquids cold and fresh.





It is important to carry a sporty backpack or fanny pack to carry your sunscreen, water bottle, and other necessities. These affordable hiking backpacks and fanny packs fit comfortably and are perfect for long hikes and adventures.





With these hiking accessories, you will be perfectly prepared for your outdoor adventures this summer.