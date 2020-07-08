Man Rides Through The Air On A Sofa With A Parachute Attached In Epic Video

One man had guts of steels in a recent Instagram video involving parachuting on a sofa.

In an Instagram video from Academy of Super Abilities, which seems like a page dedicated to those searching for high stakes thrills, a man rode a small recliner through the air with a parachute attached. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Of all the stuff you see on the internet today, I can guarantee you this will be among the craziest. Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Academy of Super Abilities (@birdman.team) on Jul 3, 2020 at 12:03pm PDT

I’m not even sure how you get that sofa into the air. However, after looking through that Instagram page, those people certainly seem capable of just about anything. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Did we think they dropped it out of a plane or flew it up into the air with the chute already out? I’m leaning towards the latter. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It just seems like there’s way too many things that can go wrong with option one when it comes to the parachute deploying. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

No matter how they got it in the air, that is a bonkers video, and you’d have to have guts unlike any I’ve seen before to attempt it.

There’s no chance in hell you’d ever see me ever attempt something like that. I love living way too much to risk it for some Instagram likes.

Let us know what you think of this absurd video in the comments below.

H/T: Barstool Sports