ESPN Reporter Adrian Wojnarowski Apologizes For Telling Sen. Josh Hawley ‘F**k You’

ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski apologized Friday after lashing out at Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.

Wojnarowski emailed Hawley “Fuck you” over the senator’s criticism of the NBA and China. (RELATED: ‘He Was Shaking’: Trump Mocks Steve Kerr’s ‘Pandering’ To China)

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski said in a statement posted to his Twitter feed. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

ESPN called Wojnarowski’s comments “unacceptable” in a statement emailed to the Daily Caller.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it. It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley,” the network said. “We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

The NBA’s relationship with China has come under scrutiny over the past year after Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey was condemned throughout the league for offering support to protesters in Hong Kong. Hawley sent a letter Friday to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressing concern over the league’s relationship with China. (RELATED: Adam Silver Says He Hopes The NBA Can Find A ‘Mutual Respect’ With China)

“No amount of profit can justify collaborating with a regime for which violent suppression and enslavement are routing tools of governance,” Hawley wrote.

Hawley responded to ESPN’s apology by demanding they call out the NBA over the league’s relationship with China.

Don’t make @wojespn apologize. He’s just saying what he really thinks. Call out the @NBA. You know, your job https://t.co/qLX5VsdO6R — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

“He’s just saying what he really thinks,” Hawley said of Wojnarowski. “Call out the @NBA You know, your job.”