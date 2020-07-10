Woman Has Epic Freakout While Being Thrown Out Of A Vegas Casino For Not Wearing A Mask

One woman is blowing up the internet because of her absurd reaction to getting booted from a Las Vegas casino.

Reddit user @Xplic1T uploaded a video of a woman livestreaming herself getting tossed out of the Wynn Hotel for violating Nevada's mask guidelines, and it's unreal.

Did she politely leave the private property when asked very nicely to go? Nope. She instead went on some absurd rant about how she knows Steve Wynn, is from Beverly Hills, how masks are against the Constitution and how they'll make you sick.

If you're looking for one torqued up video on the internet today, this is going to be it. Give it a watch below.

Let me go ahead and make my position on this woman crystal clear. This woman sucks! This woman is the absolute worst.

She's over here blabbing about freedom and the Constitution, and doesn't seem to understand how private property works.

The entire situation is just oozing in irony. Imagine being so dumb that you claim you don’t have to wear a mask on private property, and then arguing with the manager.

Even if the state didn’t mandate masks, it’s private property! The hotel gets to set its own rules! That’s how America works.

For somebody who sure liked dropping the fact she was from Beverly Hills, she doesn’t seem that educated at all.

Also, this isn’t me weighing in on the mask debate. I have my own feelings, but there’s no need for me to get into them here. This is just me pointing out this lady has no idea what she’s talking about.

When you’re on private property, the owners get to dictate the rules of the situation. Last time I checked the Bill of Rights, there was nothing in there about your right to enter private property, break the rules and then not get tossed out.

Props to this woman for being the absolute most annoying person we’ll see all day!