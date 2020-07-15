Man Gets Brutally Beaten As He Fires A Gun At A Group Of Guys

One man got destroyed by a group of guys as he fired a gun at them.

In an Instagram video posted by @unclechaps, a man got himself into an altercation with a larger group while he was armed. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

While you might think having a gun might tip the scales, it didn’t do much to help him in this situation. In fact, he got destroyed despite firing. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You can watch the chaos unfold below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncle Chaps (@unclechaps) on Jul 14, 2020 at 7:28am PDT

From my count, that guy got off at least two shots at point blank range, missed both times and then got his butt whooped. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Obviously, I’d never encourage shooting anyone, especially in a street brawl. It’s not a good idea, and should be avoided at all costs. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Having said that, I think it’s still okay to admit when somebody has maybe the worst aim in the history of humanity.

How do you pull a gun, squeeze the trigger at that close of range and miss multiple times? I’m pretty sure a young kid could hit somebody at that distance.

What an absolutely wild scenario. I’d love to know what ended up happening to this guy. Something tells me that the group of guys he fired at might not be happy at all.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this insane situation.

H/T: Barstool Sports