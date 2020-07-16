‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Superstar Galyn Gorg Dead At 55

Superstar actress Galyn Gorg has died following her private battle with cancer just one day before she was set to celebrate her birthday. She was 55.

“Our beautiful Galyn [Gorg] has crossed over,” Gorg’s rep, Sheila Legette, told E! News in a piece published Thursday about her death. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

“She quietly fought a good fight but unfortunately passed away 1 day before her birthday 7/14/2020 in Hawaii to cancer,” the rep added. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jul 16, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

The actress’ rep continued, while noting how “Galyn had been very private about her battle with cancer the last 9 months. But remained positive and continued to enjoy life in Hawaii. She loved the ocean and was an amazing dancer as well as a talented actress.”

“Her heart was of silver and gold and her energy and presence brightened any room she entered,” Legette’s statement went on.

She then talked about how her friend was “a beautiful soul who loved life, art, dance and was a phenomenal Woman. She was not only a client but a good friend who will be missed beyond measure.”

Gorg is probably best known for her role as Helena in the hit 90’s series, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” starring Will Smith and her part in the action packed sci-fi film “Robocop 2.”