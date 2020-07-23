Republicans And Democrats Believe Government Should Do More To Regulate Big Tech: POLL

Nearly half of Republican and Democratic voters agree the government should regulate technology companies more, a poll published Wednesday showed.

Roughly 48% of Republicans and 46% of Democrats surveyed believe the federal government is not doing enough to regulate big technology companies, according to the Pew Research Center poll.

The number of conservative Republicans who favor more regulation targeting platforms has increased from 42% to 53% since a similar poll in 2018, the Pew Research Center reported. The share of liberal Democrats who want to increase regulations has decreased from 65% to 52%.

“Overall, 72% of U.S. adults say social media companies have too much power and influence in politics today, according to the June 16-22 survey,” the Pew Research Center reported.

Only 21% of Americans believe social media platforms have about the right amount of power, the poll reported. (RELATED: Here’s Why Big Tech Companies Are Similar To The Chinese Communist Party, According To Ted Cruz)

Roughly 82% Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe tech companies have too much power, while 63% of Democrats and people who lean Democrat feel the same way, the Pew Research Center’s poll showed.

The poll, conducted June 16-22, holds a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points, according to Pew Research Center. The poll comes as Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple prepare to testify in front of the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee on July 27 regarding the size and scope of their business empires.

President Donald Trump and other Republican lawmakers have criticized Google, Twitter, and other platforms for reportedly censoring conservative content. The president signed an executive order in May calling for social media companies to forfeit their shield against liability if they engage in censorship.

