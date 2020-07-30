Florida Couple Faces Charges For Refusal To Quarantine

A couple residing in the Florida Keys was arrested on Wednesday for refusing to follow an isolation order issued by the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, according to the Miami Herald.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Jose Interian, 24, and Yohana Gonzalez, 26, failed to follow the stay-at-home order mandated by the state’s department of health, according to multiple reports.

“There were complaints from the neighborhood of them continuing to be outside, going about normal life functions,” said Greg Veliz, the Key West city manager, according to ABC News.

The property manager at the couple’s apartment complex gave surveillance camera footage of their lack of quarantine to the Key West police, who then took it to a judge, the Miami Herald reported.

The couple now faces second-degree misdemeanor charges of violating isolation rules for a quarantine and violating emergency management disaster preparedness rules for refusing to quarantine, according to ABC News. (RELATED: Miami Black Lives Matter Organizer Arrested For Nabbing Flags From Pro-Trump Demonstration)

Florida is one of the states that has recently seen a spike in coronavirus cases. On Thursday, there were 9,943 new cases reported in Florida, bringing the state’s total case count to 461,379, according to the Florida Department of Health.

JUST IN: The Florida Department of Health reports another 253 people have died from coronavirus, making it the highest single-day report. The death toll is now at 6,586. The state also added 9,952 new cases. https://t.co/OnVatzvFVc — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) July 30, 2020

The state also hit a new daily record for coronavirus deaths, at 253 new deaths reported by the Florida Department of Health. This is a consecutive daily record, with 216 deaths reported on Tuesday and 186 deaths reported on Monday, according to CBS News. (RELATED: Miami-Dade County Declares $100 Fine For Anyone Without A Mask In Public)

Just last week, President Trump canceled the GOP convention that was to be held in Jacksonville, saying the safety of Americans was his priority.

