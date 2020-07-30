Protect Yourself Online With A Lifetime Subscription To FastestVPN, Now Just $35

From engaging in professional email threads to paying bills online, a lot of personal information goes through your computer. But, with just a few clicks, you’d be surprised how fast hackers can get access to this sensitive data, putting your family, money, and identity at great risk — even if you’re logged onto your wireless network in your own home.

If the thought of someone peeking at your private info is enough to send you into a fit of stress-sweats, you’re not alone. That’s why many people, businesses, and more turn to virtual private networks, otherwise known as VPNs, to surf the web, stream content, and more with anonymity in the virtual space.

FastestVPN is jam-packed with features to help keep you safe and anonymous online, and lifetime subscriptions are on sale for only $34.99 today.

This high-end VPN provides secure, smart protection for a wide variety of systems, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TV, and your router. FastestVPN utilizes military-grade 256-bit AES encryption on all of its servers to help keep your browsing secure, and it even offers malware protection and a NAT firewall for extra security.

In addition to securing your browsing, FastestVPN lets you bypass geo-restrictions and unlock sites that might otherwise be blocked in your location. And the best part? Up to 10 different people can use FastestVPN, making it ideal for households and small offices.

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription for up to 10 devices with FastestVPN for just $34.99, 97% off its normal price!

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about?

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.