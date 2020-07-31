Light Your Summer Campfire With These Ingenious Fire Starters, Now 20% Off

Nothing says summer like steaks on the grill and a glowing campfire. But what do you need for both of these summertime activities? Fire, of course!

That’s where QuickFire comes in. These little fire starters that come on a pack of 50 are perfect for lighting up your barbeque, fireplace, campfire, and more. And unlike other firestarters out there, QuickFire pouches don’t contain any toxic chemicals. Instead, they’re comprised of paraffin wax which helps them to light quickly. And since they last for up to 10 minutes, your logs or coals have plenty of time to catch fire and get going.

But what sets QuickFire apart from other firestarters you’ve used in the past is the fact that they’re usable even in poor weather. Deemed 100% waterproof, these little guys can light even after hiking in the rain.

QuickFire comes in packs of 50, allowing you to keep some in your camper, at home, or wherever else. While they’re great for using at home for your grill or fireplace, they’re also perfect for taking with you on camping trips if you need a fire to purify water, provide warmth, or roast marshmallows over.

Still not sure about QuickFire fire starters? Check out the awesome things people are saying about them online.

“Packets work great. I was able to use two to start a fire without any issues. Fire started on the first try. I have two canisters now for camping. I have one in my trailer and one in y camping gear.” – Lucky J.

“Easy to light and work well for starting fires. Purchased a smaller pack of these and was happy with the performance e that I bought the big daddy. Great addition to my camping and hiking gear. Highly recommend!” – Ima R.

For a limited time, the QuickFire® 50-Piece Canister is 20% off, making it just $27.99.

