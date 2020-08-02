‘I Have Never Been Called That’: Dr. Birx Responds To Pelosi Criticism

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx defended herself against criticism from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a Sunday morning appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Birx’s response came after Pelosi reportedly called her “horrible” and “the worst” during a private Thursday night White House meeting, then went on to cite her lack of confidence in the coronavirus task force member during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

“Do you want to respond?” asked CNN guest-anchor Dana Bash.

WATCH:

“I have tremendous respect for the speaker,” Birx said. “And I have tremendous respect for her long dedication to the American people, and I think it was unfortunate that The New York Times wrote this article without speaking to me. I could have brought forth the data.”

“I provide data every single day with an analysis,” the White House coronavirus task force coordinator continued. “The day that they are talking about that I was, quote, pollyannish, it said there was improvement in the New York metro, but ongoing cases in Boston and Chicago and new outbreak in Houston and full logarithmic spread and new concerning outbreaks in Baltimore, New Haven and Washington, D.C.” (RELATED: ‘What A Fraud This Guy Is’: Tucker Carlson Rips Dr. Fauci For Dodging Jim Jordan’s Questions About Protests)

Birx argued that her analysis was “not a pollyannish review.”

“I have never been called that or nonscientific or non-data driven and I will stake my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of utilizing data to really implement better programs to save more lives,” she concluded.