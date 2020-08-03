Illinois State Trooper Found A ‘Thick Piece Of Mucus’ In His Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee

A Chicago Dunkin’ Donuts employee was arrested Friday after an Illinois State Trooper found a “thick piece of mucus” in his coffee Thursday night, according to Illinois State Police.

Vincent J. Sessler, 25, was arrested after “a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva,” was found in the trooper’s coffee, according to an Illinois State Police Facebook post. Sessler was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, disorderly conduct, and battery to a peace officer, according to Illinois State Police.

“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan. F. Kelly said in the post. “They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment. For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from patronizing this location.”

Dunkin’ Donuts held an internal investigation that resulted in Sessler being fired from the chain, a spokesperson said, CNN reported. (RELATED: Chicago Police Officer Found Dead In Suspected Suicide Two Weeks After Promotion)

“The type of behavior reported to us is inconsistent with the brand’s values,” the Dunkin’ spokesperson said, according to CNN. “Dunkin’ has a deep appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and the franchise owner has reached out directly to the officer to apologize for the experience.”

Sessler remains in custody at the 8th District of the Chicago Police Department, according to Illinois State Police. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

