This Water Brush And Flosser Makes Your Showers More Efficient Than Ever!

Do you ever walk into the bathroom and immediately assume a giant, wet dog was in there just before you? If you live with a roommate, partner, or kids, the wet countertop struggle is one you know well. And frankly, it’s disgusting. It’s too bad you can’t just brush your teeth in the shower without making such a mess. Or can you?

The brilliant minds behind ToothShower® kept your bathroom’s cleanliness (and your sanity) in mind when they invented this game-changing toothbrush. Designed to hook up to your showerhead, this 3-in-one dental tool lets you get an incredibly clean brush, floss, and more while you’re standing in the shower. Gross, wet countertops, be gone!

The ToothShower® Water Flosser Suite 2.0 is a three-part cleaning system that effectively cleans your teeth, flosses them, and even massages your gums, all with the power of water. You can easily adjust the intensity of the water flow, allowing those with sensitive teeth and gums to actually enjoy the brushing and flossing process for once. It even boasts a seven-stream irrigating gum massager to provide instant relief and an extra level of cleaning power.

But what’s truly magnificent about theToothShower® tool is its dual-head brush. Unlike other toothbrushes — even electric ones — this thing brushes both sides of your teeth at once. And since it uses water to flush out any plaque or bacteria, it’s ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach spots, making it a godsend for those donning braces.

Unlike other at-home dental devices out there, the ToothShower® doesn’t need to be charged or plugged into an outlet — it simply hooks onto your showerhead. And since you get to stand up as you brush and floss, there’s no need to awkwardly lean over a countertop, straining your back and neck. And with the tool’s ergonomic open-air handle, it’s super easy to maneuver, even if you’ve never used a device like this before.

Can’t imagine brushing your teeth in the shower? Just see what real users are saying about this innovative tool online.

“So much more convenient than a waterpik!” – Heather H.

“This is a great product if you have a hard time flossing and reaching your back teeth.” – Tazcat

Right now, you can get the incredible ToothShower® Water Flosser Suite 2.0 for 10% off, making it just $107.99.

