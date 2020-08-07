EXCLUSIVE: Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton On What Americans Need To Remember About The Yates Testimony

Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates’ testimony on the Russia investigation before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He also shared his thoughts on the prosecutor in charge of the probe.

“There was no basis to spy on a presidential candidate’s team, but you have to recall they didn’t need the dossier, they didn’t need the FISA warrants, they were already doing spying against President Trump,” Fitton said.

Fitton went on to criticize U.S. Attorney John Durham, saying he’s not convinced that Durham has conducted a “serious criminal investigation” of senior level officials. (RELATED: Sally Yates Says Comey Went ‘Rogue’ By Setting Up Michael Flynn Interview.)

He also reacted to former FBI Director James Comey being “thrown under the bus” during the hearing.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea