Get The Most Out Of Your Real Estate Investments With This e-Learning Bundle, Now Just $25!

As Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, real estate is “about the safest investment in the world.” And even today, in 2020, people turn to this market to gain incredible wealth, setting themselves up for the future. But investing in real estate is about more than buying property. There are a lot of factors that contribute to what makes a money-move a smart one.

If you’re looking to build wealth in the real estate market, why not learn from the best? The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle features five in-depth courses, all taught by the successful real estate mogul and investor, Symon He, giving you the invaluable insight you need to make the right moves in the industry.

Wondering what kinds of things you’ll learn in this game-changing e-learning bundle? Take a look at some of the practices and concepts you’ll master in the program’s five courses.

Pre-investing: Before Investing in Real Estate

Don’t know the first thing about investing in real estate? No problem. Under the guidance of experienced real estate investor and consultant, Symon He, you’ll build a solid understanding of the real estate industry, helping you to recognize good opportunities, analyze investment risks, and other crucial skills. By the time you’re ready to make your first investment, you’ll know exactly what you’re doing.

Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Analysis

With access to over 60 easy-to-digest lessons, you’ll learn how to properly analyze real estate investments so that you always make the right moves. Even if you’re relatively new to the game, this course will show you, step-by-step, how to efficiently flip houses, use professional-grade investment models to assess your risks, and smell a bad opportunity from a mile away. It’s no wonder over 60,000 students gave the course an average of 4.5/5-star rating.

Introduction to Commercial Real Estate Analysis

Even if you’ve never thought about investing in commercial real estate, this course shows you it’s entirely possible, and likely, quite lucrative. After covering the commercial real estate essentials, you’ll jump right into case studies inspired by real-life investment deals. From there, you’ll have the chance to learn from crucial practices, and even mistakes, strengthening your ability to spot out good investment opportunities in the commercial market.

How to Invest With Partners in Real Estate

Working alongside a partner while investing in real estate can pose some challenges. But before you hit those difficult roadblocks, let this course map out what a good partnership should really look like. While studying the commonly used Waterfall Distribution Framework, you’ll learn how to properly split profits and maintain a fair, thriving partnership. You’ll even have access to actual case studies and can practice applying this framework to the different scenarios.

How to Analyze a Wholesale Deal in Real Estate

Wholesale real estate can offer an incredible profit — if you know how to navigate the market, of course. But with the help of 15 lessons, you’ll get a clear glimpse of the techniques real professionals use to evaluate their deals. You’ll also have access to a custom-built calculator to help you analyze different investment opportunities. With fundamental concepts like the 70% Rule and the Fixed Costs Method under your belt, you’ll have a keen understanding on how to present well-rounded deals to potential flippers, investor buyers, and more.

