‘Create More Chaos’: Texas Sheriff Goes After California Officials For Releasing Inmates Due To COVID-19

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn is blasting officials in California and other states over releasing inmates due to COVID-19 concerns.

During an interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill he explained why he believes leftist politicians are putting politics before the safety of law-abiding Americans across the country. (RELATED: Prisoner Released Amid COVID-19 Arrested For Murder of 21-Year-Old Woman.)

“I don’t think they care about the prisoner and they certainly don’t care about the victims, they want to create more chaos in the country because I think they want Donald trump out of office, I think this is a whole national agenda,” said Waybourn.

According to the Los Angeles Times thousands of inmates have been released, including some serving time for murder.

Waybourn went on to explain what his jail has been doing to keep inmates safe while also keeping them locked up.

