Learn More About Your Genetic Makeup WIth These Discounted DNA Kits

Whether you’re looking to learn more about where your ancestors migrated from hundreds of years ago or you simply want to learn how to better your diet, DNA insight can bring a lot of light to these unanswered questions. Even knowing more about your dog’s breed lineage can help you determine what activities make them the happiest and what health conditions they may face down the line.

Lucky for you, we’ve scoured the net for the best DNA kits out there, both for you and your favorite furry family members, and here are 10 of our favorites. And the best part? They’re all discounted for a limited time.

Vitagene DNA Ancestry Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher – $79.99

With nothing more than a cheek swab, Vitagene opens up your eyes to how food choices affect your mood, energy levels, and overall health. You’ll receive an in-depth report with customized meal plans, food sensitivity findings, supplement suggestions, and so much more. You’ll even get a global ancestry report with an interactive ethnic map and regional percentages!

Get the Vigagene DNA kit and health plan voucher for nearly 20% off here.

MiaDNA Diet & Nutrition Kit – $119.99

If you’re looking to get in shape, MiaDNA is the perfect tool to help you get the most out of your workouts and meals. From your DNA alone, this kit will uncover eating habits that will help you keep off the pounds, exercises that are most beneficial for your body type, and specific genes that cause you to react differently to various food ingredients. Try getting all that from a personal trainer.

Get the MiaDNA diet and nutrition kit at its discounted price here.

Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher – $99.99

With a solid five-star rating on Trustpilot, there’s no doubt this DNA kit by Vitagene is the real deal. Not only does it tell you what regions your ancestors hailed from, but it uses your genetics to dictate a detailed health plan, complete with premium food choices and medicinal suggestions — it even tells you what health ailments you’re most at risk of, including skin conditions like eczema, acne, freckles, and more.

For just $99.99, this DNA kit is a total steal. Get it on sale here.

Full Ancestry DNA Kit – $75.99

Wish you could peek through a window and see the past 80,000 years of your lineage? Well, this DNA kit is the closest you can get. Featured in Huffington Post, The New York Times, Reader’s Digest, and more, this insanely detailed kit actually lets you experience your ancestry at specific times throughout history, revealing regional and sub-regional breakdowns along the way. You’ll even become privy to the actual migration paths your ancestors took that brought you to where you are today.

Get over 20% off your Full Ancestry DNA Kit by clicking here.

HealthCodes DNA Testing Kits – $39.99

If you’re someone who aims to live life to the fullest, this DNA kit is just what you’ve been looking for. With just a simple saliva sample via a medical-grade collection device, you’ll learn about different methodologies, all of which are backed by science, that can enhance your fitness routine, diet, and more. And when it comes to DNA insights, these are about as accurate as they come.

Each kit allows you five different DNA tests, and it’s 18% off when you get it here.

Well-Being & Ancestry Kit – $149

This kit opens your eyes to 500 years of ancestry using the highly coveted DNA Constellations method, taking you deep into a sub-regional breakdown. But it doesn’t stop there. This kit also shows you how your unique genetic makeup reacts to different food, minerals, nutrients, and more, enriching your life like you never knew possible. Their easy online system takes you through in-depth reports, complete with diet tips and other well-being reports to vastly increase your quality of life.

This kit is on sale here for just $149 bucks.

Vitamins DNA Test – $38.99

You’ve always been told to take your vitamins, but how do you know which ones you actually need? With a quick swab from the inside of your cheek, you’ll get an in-depth report of how your genes impact the way you metabolize and process different vitamins, minerals, and more. And with the accompanying (and free) app, Orig3n LifeProfile, you can always take a glimpse at your stats, reminding you of different food to include in your diet if you don’t already.

Get 20% off this DNA test here.

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit – $174.99

Just like humans, your furry family members also come from a long line of ancestors that have shaped who they are today. And with this kit, you can find out their exact breed and can even learn what their grandparents likely looked like. You’ll also have to opportunity to connect with dogs actually related to yours with the world’s first canine relative finder!

Save over 10% off on this dog DNA kit here.

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test – $59.99

Want to take your doggo’s DNA test to the next level? This kit not only determines its breed, but it actually reveals their personality traits, susceptibility to health conditions, and more, all based on their genetic makeup. Simply swab the inside of your dog’s cheek and within two weeks of sending it to the lab, you’ll receive a comprehensive genetic report, helping you to understand your dog on a whole new level.

Get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test here for 24% off.

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test Plus Full Genetic Screening – $178.99

Wish you could talk to your four-legged family members? Well, this DNA test kit is about as close as you can get. After a quick cheek swab, you’ll receive a complete report on your dog’s breed, personality traits, potential health concerns, and diet suggestions. You’ll also get a custom photo certificate with the different breeds found in your dog’s unique genetic makeup. And with an accuracy rating of 99.97%, this is one of the best things you can do to help understand your dog better and give it a full, happy life.

Snag the kit here for a 20% discount.

