Chris Wallace On Potential Mail-In Voting Fraud: ‘Isn’t It Possible That The President Really Has A Point Here?’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked a “Fox News Sunday” panel about the possibility that President Donald Trump “may have a point” about the fraud potential of massive mail-in voting.

Citing his opposition to mail-in voting, the president is resisting efforts to give an extra $25 billion to the United States Postal Service (USPS) in the next coronavirus bill.

Wallace introduced the topic by playing a clip of Trump complaining that “countrywide mail-in voting” would be “the greatest fraud in the history of elections.”

WATCH:

“I know the Democrats say that President Trump is trying to block mail-in voting and trying to block billions of dollars more for the postal service in order to suppress voting in this election, but hear me out for a minute, isn’t it possible that the president really has a point here?” Wallace asked former DNC communications director Mo Elleithee. “As I mentioned earlier, there were 33 million either absentee or mail-in ballots in 2016. If we have to double that or triple that, isn’t there a pretty good chance that we will have a mess at the least, and yes, possibly fraud?”

“Look, I think it is certainly likely that there would be challenges if the president continues to kneecap the Postal Service,” Elleithee responded after citing states that “have robust mail-in voting operations.

“When there are hiccups, the system typically catches it, as we’ve seen in a couple of the cases that have been in the news lately,” he continued. “So there is a system in place of checks and balances against widespread fraud or any kind of fraud.” (RELATED: Nearly 50% Of Americans Believe Mail-In Voting Is Vulnerable To Significant Levels Of Fraud: Poll)

Elleithee argued that the president’s attempts to “go after the Postal Service” could lead to “the risk of a huge mess.”

“This can be fixed with more support now,” he said. “It’s also terrible political strategy in that I don’t understand why he would be trying to defund the Postal Service and hurting the very voters that he relies on who receive checks, who received medications in the mail. I just do not get the politics.”