EPSHTEYN: Radical Kamala Harris Wants To Take Your Steak Away

Presumptive Democrat presidential candidate and former VP Joe Biden has named far-left California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate. Harris is possibly the worst candidate Biden could have picked. Harris is so extreme that GovTrack rated her the most liberal senator in 2019 – even more radical than Bernie Sanders.

Harris can be easily described as the most extreme vice presidential candidate on a major party’s ticket in recent history.

Want examples of Harris’ extremism? Here we go.

In a real doozy, Kamala Harris wants to stop us from eating red meat.

Harris said in 2019 that she would look at changing America’s dietary guidelines to reduce the consumption of red meat.

In her view, red meat is a major threat to the environment, and Americans should change their eating habits as a result. The government dictating what we should be eating is something straight out of a dystopian novel.

Harris should mind her own business and let Americans choose for themselves what they want to eat.

Kamala Harris also supports a ban on plastic straws. The straw ban is an initiative that far-left politicians have enacted in recent years in our major cities and, of course, Senator Harris’ own state of California.

Joe Biden’s running mate is in favor of the federal government telling us how much red meat we can eat and which utensils we can use to drink our drinks.

That is the wrong direction for America. We don’t want an authoritarian government controlling every aspect of our daily lives.

Unfortunately for Joe Biden, it gets much worse. Harris also wants to ban fracking. To put into context how devastating this would be to our economy, a fracking ban would eliminate more than 7 million American jobs by 2022.

Harris joins Joe Biden in his support for the policies of the Green New Deal. She was the author of the Senate version of the ludicrous bill proposed by radical Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the House of Representatives.

In fact, Joe Biden recently announced an energy plan ripped straight from that Green New Deal which would eventually shut down the oil, gas and coal industries in America. Biden’s and Harris’ energy policies would eliminate more than 10 million jobs from our economy.

In some ways, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are actually a perfect match, a pair of terrible candidates.

The fact of the matter is that we Americans cherish the freedoms and rights granted to us by God and by our Constitution.

We cannot afford a “President Biden” and “Vice President Harris” enacting authoritarian policies that would strip us of our basic rights, which includes eating red meat, that we have held for centuries.

Biden and Harris would destroy the American economy that President Donald Trump has built to historic heights and has now done so twice.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are far-left extremists who would fundamentally damage our nation. We simply cannot allow that to happen.

Boris Epshteyn is Strategic Advisor of Coalitions for the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.