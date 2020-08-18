Daily Caller Welcomes Prominent Democrat Financier Omeed Malik as Investor and Contributing Editor

Omeed Malik, a prominent financier and New York Democrat, has joined the Daily Caller, as a minority investor/owner and Contributing Editor, where he will build out commentary and news around geopolitics, macroeconomics, and business issues. Omeed currently co-hosts a weekly digital program with Daily Caller Senior White House Correspondent Christian Datoc, titled “Wall Street Meets Washington,” which has caught subscribers’ attention ever since it debuted at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

“Given the high level of polarization in our country today, it is imperative that people with diverse backgrounds across the ideological spectrum come together to discuss ideas freely and avoid echo chambers that only lead to confirmation bias. In that vein, I’m excited to join the Daily Caller to do just that and to assist in delivering passionate, authentic, and respectful news and commentary,” said Omeed Malik. “From both a content and revenue generation standpoint, corporate-owned media is at an inflection point, and the opportunities for independent media, like the Daily Caller, will only grow. There is a demand on behalf of consumers for non-agenda driven, multi-dimensional perspectives, and the Daily Caller is uniquely positioned to fill the vacuum.”

“The woke Cancel Culture crowd dominating the corporate media newsrooms shares little with regular Americans. This provides a huge opportunity for those of us still committed to open civil debate,” said Neil Patel, Daily Caller Founder and Publisher. “There are Americans on the left and the right who know that our country in fact needs this more now than ever. As campus-like speech codes take over corporate newsrooms, the Daily Caller is poised to fill the void. This is not about conservative versus liberal. It’s about providing a free speech, independent media alternative to the dominant corporate media with its increasingly bland corporate news products. Omeed Malik shares this vision. As a lifelong Democrat, a hugely successful Wall Street veteran with both legal and political experience and a Muslim American son of immigrants, Omeed is committed to bringing new voices to Daily Caller. I am excited to have Omeed on the team for this next chapter in our company’s evolution.”

Omeed is the founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique investment bank that advises high growth private companies with offices in New York and San Francisco. Prior to starting his own firm, Omeed was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, and has also worked in the United States Senate and in the House of Representatives. Omeed received a juris doctor with honors from Emory Law School (where he serves on the Alumni Board) and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University. Omeed is a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Centennial Society Member of the Economic Club of New York, and a Chairman’s Circle Member of the Milken Institute.