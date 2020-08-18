Utah Man Throws Wife Into River After Arguing Over Dinner Arrangements, Police Say

A Utah man was arrested Monday after allegedly throwing his wife into the Provo River of Utah while on vacation, according to local reports.

The man, Douglas Green, 61, reportedly became angry “after she refused to do what he asked,” according to a police affidavit obtained by Deseret News.

The argument reportedly revolved around their “dinner arrangements,” per the affidavit. Green reportedly became enraged and “threatened to drown her in the river.”

Green reportedly dragged his wife towards the water and forced her in, per the affidavit. He threatened other bystanders who witnessed what happened and attempted to help his wife, telling them to “stay away.”

Wasatch County sheriff’s deputies reportedly found his wife with bruises on both arms, according to the affidavit. Green was arrested and booked in the Wasatch County Jail. (RELATED: Male-Only Draft Is Constitutional, Federal Appeals Court Rules)

The 4th Judicial District Court of Utah charged Green with a third-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping and committing unlawful detention, and assault, which is a class B misdemeanor.

The Daily Caller News Foundation has reached out to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Department for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.