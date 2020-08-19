Kiss Bacteria, Viruses, And Even Mold Goodbye With These Wireless Sanitizer Lights!

Are you feeling hyper-aware of germs these days? After all, the mere thought of how many germs you bring into your home on the soles of your shoes is enough to make you want to stay indoors forever. But if using bacteria-killing chemicals on your skin and around your house is becoming unbearable, there’s a safe, toxin-free option, and it’s just as effective. That’s right, we’re talking about the power of UV light.

If you’re interested in keeping everyday bacteria-free, these Natural Fusion 2.0 Wireless UV Sanitizer lights are about to become your new best friends. Just by shining one of these bad boys on your phone, face mask, jewelry, shoes, or whatever else for a mere seven minutes, you can kill 99.99% of dangerous germs, bacteria, viruses, fungus, and even mold.

But what sets these sanitizing lights apart from other similar products out there is the fact that they can be used wirelessly, allowing you to put them in places that desperately need some attention. Just by popping them inside your tennis shoes, gym bag, hats, and more, you can eliminate odor-causing bacteria without ever even touching a chemical. The secret to this lies in the gadget’s innovative UV-C lamp, allowing the disinfecting magic to shine into hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

Since the UV lights come in packs of two, you can use them simultaneously on different items, giving you double the germ-fighting power. And thanks to their delayed start-up, you never have to worry about harming your eyes while turning them on. They even come in a handy ergonomic plastic case to keep them secure in between uses.

Whether you’re using the lights wirelessly or attached to a USB charger, you can trust that any bacteria, viruses, mold, or fungus are effectively getting eliminated. And since the lights contain no chemicals or toxins whatsoever, they’re safe to use just about anywhere, even with kids and pets around.

If you act fast, the Natural Fusion 2.0 Wireless UV Sanitizer 2-pack is discounted to just $85 bucks — that’s nearly 30% off its regular price.

Prices subject to change.

