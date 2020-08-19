This Draft Top Makes Drinking From Cans A Whole New Ballgame

Whether it’s a bubbly soda or a refreshing brewski, summertime is all about sipping on a cold drink from a can. And while drinking straight from the can is convenient, it doesn’t always feel the classiest. They can be awkward to open and getting nice, full sips can be challenging. And while you can just pour the drink into a separate glass, that’s far from convenient, especially if you’re in the backyard, out camping, or wherever else.

This summer, elevate your can-drinking by adding The Draft Top to your gadget arsenal. This easy can opener literally cuts the tops off drinking cans in seconds flat, completely eliminating the need to “pull the tab open.” And just like that, you can enjoy your favorite beverages out of aluminum glasses, classy as ever.

If you’re afraid adding The Draft Top to your drinking routine will complicate things, that’s simply not the case. That’s because this patented bar tool was created to be easy for anyone to use and actually make your drinking experience more enjoyable. Simply place the device over the top of your soda or beer can, and with a quick squeeze and a twist, your can turns into an actual glass! Now you can drop garnishes or ice cubes right into your drink, or even mix beverages, without transferring anything into additional cups.

Featured in countless magazines and blogs, The Draft Top is quickly changing the way we drink from cans. Check out what’s being said about this game-changing bar gadget online!

Playboy writes, “Bless hopheads Sean and Armand for giving us a chance to escape our aluminum tyranny!”

Ready to experience your canned drinks in a whole new way? Snag a 2-pack of The Draft Top: Easy Can Opener today for just $39.99, nearly 20% off its regular price. Prices subject to change.

