Here’s What You Missed From The Final Night Of The Democratic Convention

On the final night of the Democratic National Convention, former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president.

Biden said that if elected president, on “day one” he would implement a national strategy on the coronavirus pandemic he has been “laying out since March,” including rapid testing and manufacturing personal protective equipment in the U.S. Biden also said he would institute a national mandate requiring everyone to wear a mask “as a patriotic duty to protect one another.”

Biden reflected on the three year anniversary of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. “Remember the violent clash that ensued, between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it,” Biden said.

“Social security is a sacred obligation, a sacred promise made,” Biden said before pledging to protect Social Security and Medicare. (RELATED: DNC Night 3 Focuses On Democratic Women)

Former Democratic New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Biden believes in facts, experts, and the strength of America’s diversity while President Donald Trump does not. Trump should not be “rehired” because he spends more time on social media than working and has allegedly endangered Americans, Bloomberg said.

Two of Biden’s children, Hunter and Ashley, introduced him before his speech to tell viewers what kind of president they believe he would be. “He will be tough and honest, caring and principled. He’ll listen, he’ll be there when you need him, he’ll tell you the truth even when you don’t want to hear it, he’ll never let you down,” the pair said in a video streamed during the virtual convention.

American actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus hosted former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang where she repeatedly mispronounced Vice President Mike Pence’s name, a possible reference to mispronunciations of vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris’ name.

“If we all vote, there is nothing Facebook, Fox News, and Vladimir Putin can do to stop us,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

Pete Buttigieg, the former Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana, endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket. “I’ve seen up close their empathy and their capacity,” Buttigieg said.

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker focused on the state of the American economy and endorsed Biden and Harris. “Together with Joe and Kamala in the White House, we will raise the minimum wage so no one who works a full-time job in America lives in poverty,” Booker said.

