Keep Your Golf Game Strong This Summer With These Awesome Deals!

Summer’s not over just yet, which means there’s still plenty of time to hang out on the green. But if you want to ensure your swing stays strong and your shots are sharp, here are some great gizmos and gadgets sure to improve your game. And the bests part? Their prices can’t be beaten.

UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer – $124.99

After using these weighted tools for six weeks, you’ll see an improvement in your swing, big time. That’s because these little guys are based on Post Activation Potentiation (PAP), a training method designed to strengthen your swing, get you longer yardage, and increase your endurance. The training tool was even named a top winner in the 2019 Scott County Fast Track Challenge!

Callaway Cart Cooler – $39.99

If you think your golf game is hot, that sun’s even hotter! And when you need to cool off, this Callaway Cart Cooler gives you the ice-cold refresher you desperately need. Capable of holding twelve 12 oz cans or nine 750 ml bottles, this insulated case keeps your drinks cool for long periods of time. It’s even designed to fit in the baskets of most riding carts and folds down compact in between uses.

Callaway Executive Putting Mat – $39.99

This high-quality putting mat is designed to simulate an actual putting green, helping you to improve your golf game, even if you’re miles away from the course. It even offers with-grain and against-the-grain speed variations and a smaller, movable putt cup to help sharpen your aim.

Izzo® Triple-Chip Chipping Net – $23.99

Perfect those short shots with three different targets in one net! Complete with two ground stakes, this practice device is incredibly sturdy, and it folds up flat for easy storage and portability.

PutterBall Backyard Golf Game – $169.99

Put your love for golfing and partying into one! A fun mash-up of golf and beer pong, this party favorite lets everyone have fun while brushing up on their putting game. And don’t worry, it comes with everything from the turf board to the golf balls — all you have to add is your favorite beverage!

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick – $249

Being stuck at home’s not that bad when you have this awesome golf simulator. Simply download the accompanying app and practice your game on photorealistic, world-famous golf courses from around the world. And thanks to the Phigolf WGT Edition, you can practice your swing and get completely immersed in the game, right at home.

HomeCourse® Indoor Golf Simulator Enclosure – $1899.99

This massive indoor golf simulator brings the entire golf course into your living room! Made of ballistic grade material, this encloser can actually absorb the impact of a flying golf ball — it even curves at the bottom so your ball can roll right back to your feet. Ideal for training, practicing, or just having fun, this thing is a total golf game-changer.

Izzo Golf: Sharp Shooter Putting Trainer & Game Set – $23.99

Swinging accuracy is of utmost importance, and with this practice set, you can practice from just about anywhere. And while you swing, you’ll even enhance your speed, getting you one step closer to that pro-golfer status.

Callaway Tour Set: Hat, Clip, Par-Tees & Balls – $23.99

While you’re on the course, the last thing you want to worry about is being uncomfortable. But with this cotton canvas cap, you can keep the sun out of your eyes and sweat off your brow. It even comes with a stainless steel hat clip, durable par-tees, and Warbird golf balls.

GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch – $189.99

Get accurate distance measurements for up to 40,000 golf courses across 170 countries with the tap of a finger! The watch can also detect which hole you’re playing and has manual pin placement, a digital scoreboard, and a rechargeable battery that can last for 13 hours in golf mode between charges.

Callaway Cooler Set – $19.99

Beating the heat’s a breeze with coolers like this one! Capable of holding six ice-cold cans of whatever beverage you like, this lined case is a golf course must-have during the summer. It even comes with two magnetic can koozies that attach to most metal frames on electric golf carts for convenient sipping.

Callaway 200s Laser Rangefinder – $219

Making the perfect shot’s easy with this rangefinder! Thanks to its P.A.T. (Pin Acquisition Technology) and slope mode, you’ll get incredible accurate calculations and 6x magnification within a 5 to 800-yard range.

GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder – $89.99

This lightweight rangefinder makes selecting clubs incredibly easy. Compatible with both Apple iOS and Android devices, the wearable rangefinder uses Bluetooth technology to sync with your mobile device along with the GoGolf App. With just the touch of a button, you’ll know the exact distance to a pin, simple as that.

Callaway Golf Trunk Locker – $55.99

An organized golfer is a good golfer — isn’t that how the saying goes? Ensure your shoes, balls, hat, or whatever else stay clean and protected with this soft storage locker. It even boasts breathable mesh for healthy ventilation. And when you’re not using it, it folds up flat for easy storage.

