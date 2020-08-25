Take Your Business By The Horns And Master Salesforce For Just $25

From managing your team to engaging with customers, a successful business has many moving parts. And when it comes to managing the many different aspects of your business in one place, Salesforce is the perfect platform to bring it all together. After all, does hold the title of “#1 customer relationship management platform.”

But just because Salesforce is a fantastic tool to integrate the many different branches of your business doesn’t mean you understand how to use it. While in theory, it’s easy to navigate and use, understanding its many capabilities and tools can help you fully take advantage of all it has to offer, ultimately bettering the way you run your business.

If you’re interested in getting the most out of Salesforce, this e-learning bundle is well worth your time. That’s because, in just seven lessons, you’ll master the widely-used platform and all the incredible features it has to offer. In fact, by the time you finish the program, you can consider yourself a bonafide SF expert.

Led by Jimmy Tanzil, Salesforce certified application architect, developer, and admin, you’ll gain an in-depth understanding of SF development and administration, as well as web and mobile app development. And thanks to his vast experience involving the integration across many different platforms including WordPress, WooCommerce, Facebook, and, of course, Salesforce, you get an incredibly rich education to help you take your business to heights you never dreamed possible.

Whether you’re literally just learning about Salesforce or you’re already familiar with it, this bundle dives deep into the platform’s many tools and functions that you may not have even known about before. From the admin basics to advanced app development and integration tools, the bundle’s seven courses and over 50 hours of content cover it all. There’s even an entire course that lets you develop, pack, and test your very first AppExchange app.

If you want to take hold of your business and make it great, enrolling in The Complete Salesforce Trailhead 2020: From Zero to Hero 7-Course Bundle is a no-brainer. And lucky for you, it’s a mere $25 bucks down from $300 for a limited time!

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about?

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.