These Luxury Subscription Boxes Make The Perfect Gift And They’re Over Half Off!

Whether it’s your aunt you don’t see all that often or your spouse who literally has everything, gift-giving can be incredibly stressful. But instead of opting for the ever-so-impersonal gift card, why not give them a present they’ll continue to enjoy many weeks after they’ve received it?

If you’re struggling to find someone the perfect gift, subscription boxes are always a safe bet — and these luxury sets by Vices are about as fabulous as they come. That’s because they contain high-end gadgets, cocktail ingredients, and more, turning a simple gift into a full-on experience.

If you want to give your senses a fun ride, “The Box of Bold” is a guaranteed pleaser. In addition to the state-of-the-art LSTN Gramercy Bluetooth Speaker, the box contains Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur (which is distilled from fine Australian roast coffee) and chili-infused maple syrup, which can easily turn anyone into a morning person. It even includes a luxurious 3-step skincare system!

But when it comes to friends and fans fond of adult grape juice, “The Wine Lover’s Kit” makes for the perfect gift. In addition to the Virtuous California Cabernet Sauvignon, the box holds a gorgeous amethyst that can take any kind of sipping experience to new heights. The kit also includes a stunning Sempli’s Crystal Decanter designed for perfectly aerated pours.

And for your favorite adventurer, the “Find Your Island Box” is sure to be well-received. A nod to the laid-back Caribbean lifestyle, this kit features Clement VSOP Agricole Rum and Sirop JM Cane Syrup and an Alessi Juicy Salif, perfect for testing your drink with your favorite citrus fruits. And once they have their drink in hand, they can sit back and relax in a handmade Yellow Leaf Hammock from Thailand.

For a limited time, the Robb Vices Luxury Boxes are offering 3-month subscriptions at 71% off, making them just $339!

Prices subject to change.

