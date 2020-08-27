Tired Of Going To Dunkin’ And Starbucks For Coffee? We Are Too!

Throughout this quarantine I found myself traveling to Starbucks and Dunkin’ for a cup of coffee rather consistently. At first, this wasn’t too much of an issue and it gave me an excellent excuse to get out of the house. Over time, however, it quickly being monotonous with the lines growing longer and longer each day. No matter what, though, I wanted my daily cup of coffee and so I began to do some research online for coffee maker for my kitchen. I was rather skeptical of the products I was seeing at first because they seemed rather cheap, and there was no way I was going from Starbucks coffee to a no-name brand that can’t make a half-decent cup of joe. After searching for a while, I came across the perfect coffee maker on Amazon: Philips 32000 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine.

(Photo via Amazon)

This incredible Philips Espresso Machine is a one of a kind coffee maker that will makes getting a good cup of coffee a lot simpler. The expresso machine features an intuitive touch display that makes it easy to select your favorite coffee and customize the strength, volume, and temperature. In addition to this, the one of a kind espresso maker allows you to enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans thanks to its intelligent 12-step grinding and brewing system. Another great feature of this particular Amazon product is its AquaClean filter system, which ensures you make the most out of your fully automatic coffee machine. By changing the filter at machine request, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups, while enjoying clear and purified water. Once AquaClean is installed in your coffee machine, the descaling notification alarm is automatically deactivated. Altogether this Philips Espresso Machine essentially takes care of you and itself, making your coffee going experience much simpler!