Tired Of Going To Dunkin’ And Starbucks For Coffee? We Are Too!

Throughout this quarantine I found myself traveling to Starbucks and Dunkin’ for a cup of coffee rather consistently. At first, this wasn’t too much of an issue and it gave me an excellent excuse to get out of the house. Over time, however, it quickly being monotonous with the lines growing longer and longer each day. No matter what, though, I wanted my daily cup of coffee and so I began to do some research online for coffee maker for my kitchen. I was rather skeptical of the products I was seeing at first because they seemed rather cheap, and there was no way I was going from Starbucks coffee to a no-name brand that can’t make a half-decent cup of joe. After searching for a while, I came across the perfect coffee maker on Amazon: Philips 32000 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine.
(Photo via Amazon)
This incredible Philips Espresso Machine is a one of a kind coffee maker that will makes getting a good cup of coffee a lot simpler. The expresso machine features an intuitive touch display that makes it easy to select your favorite coffee and customize the strength, volume, and temperature. In addition to this, the one of a kind espresso maker allows you to enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans thanks to its intelligent 12-step grinding and brewing system. Another great feature of this particular Amazon product is its AquaClean filter system, which ensures you make the most out of your fully automatic coffee machine. By changing the filter at machine request, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups, while enjoying clear and purified water. Once AquaClean is installed in your coffee machine, the descaling notification alarm is automatically deactivated. Altogether this Philips Espresso Machine essentially takes care of you and itself, making your coffee going experience much simpler!
(Photo via Amazon)
Need more convincing? Check out what a few Amazon customers had to say about the Philips 32000 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine:
One Amazon customer gave the espresso machine five stars saying, “It is very easy to use and adjust the strength of your espresso, latte, or coffee. It has lots of options. I like that you can get a fresh cup of coffee or espresso instantly without using expensive pods. The flavor is good, and you need to use non-oily coffee beans. It requires some maintenance such as weekly cleaning, which is fairly easy, and inserting a pill monthly to remove the oil. Also it requires some lubrication after about every 500 cups.”
Another customer was happy with the product but felt there were a few issues that could be improved, “Don’t get me wrong, I am happy to own and use one every day multiple times. However, I personally think that the water tank could be a bit larger and I miss a timer to get your brew in the morning. Before the machine starts, it has to warm up (about 15-20 sec) and spill a few ounces of water to clean itself up and pre-heat the water dispenser before working on your drink after it was in standby mode for about 30 min. I wish they engineered a way to clean/preheat separately so you can leave your clean cup overnight and set the timer for the first morning drink. Everything else is just awesome – a very good investment!”
To see more details pertaining to the espresso machine, check out the following link: Philips 32000 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine. Make sure to grab yours today and begin enjoying homemade brewed coffee!
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about?
The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.