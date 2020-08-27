Upgrade Your Home Office With These Discounted Standing Desk Accessories

Aside from burning a few more calories an hour than sitting, standing while you work at your desk has a ton of surprising physical benefits from enforcing better posture and relieving back pain to reducing your risk of heart disease. And lucky for you, we’ve found some great standing desk accessories to make working just a little more pleasant. And the best part? They’re all on sale!

Anti-Fatigue Mat with Double-Ball Insert – $89.99

While standing while you work at your desk poses some great benefits, it can leave your feet and legs feeling tired. To avoid that dreaded 3 P.M. energy crash, this anti-fatigue mat contains raised acupressure dots to increase blood flow and relieve pressure, as well as a comfy, squishy pad to stand on. It even has a double-ball massage insert for extra relief.

CHANGEdesk MINI Standing Desk Converter – $78

Switching from sitting to standing positions at your desk can do wonders for your back, posture, and overall circulation. And thanks to this alternating desk converter, you can switch positions seamlessly with the blink of an eye. And since you can adjust it to up to four different heights, it’s great for people of all sizes.

Electric CHANGEdesk: Height Adjustable Standing Desk – $199

Standing desk accessories don’t get more high-tech than this! With just the click of a button, you can raise your desk up to 25.5″ above desktop level, which is one of the tallest standing desk conversions you can find. It also can hold your keyboard at a comfortable typing level with either a neutral or negative wrist angle.

Lift Sit-to-Stand Desk Accessory – $329.99

If you’re into stand up desks that don’t look like stand up desks, look no further. Made with light bamboo and adorned with shelves, this desk accessory classes up your workspace like nothing else could. There’s even an incorporated dry erase board, a mousepad, and side clips to ensure all your wires stay untangled.

RiseUp Electrical Height Adjustable Standing Desk – $359.99

This electric, adjustable height standing desk boasts an array of ergonomic features like 3-stage lifting columns, dual motors, and anti-collision. It even has a keypad that remembers up to 4 of your chosen height settings for quick adjusting. Whether you choose to sit or stand, this no-frills desk accessory is all you need.

Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter – $182.99

This ergonomic standing desk is incredibly easy to use thanks to its gas-spring mechanism that allows you to adjust from sitting to standing mode in mere seconds. And unlike many other standing desk accessories out there, this guy’s big enough to use two large monitors along with any other gadgets you like to have handy. Simply attach the keyboard tray and you have yourself an incredibly spacious, comfortable workspace.

CD4 Standing Desk Converter – $70

If you’re looking to better your posture, this standing desk accessory is a must-have. Boasting adjustable height levels and a laptop tilt, you can finally customize your workspace to physically fit your needs. And since it weighs just seven pounds, it’s easy to transport to different desks if needed.

LIFT Standing Desk Conversion – $79.99

With a whopping 6 height settings ranging from 13″ to 20″, this standing desk accessory is a great way to ease any discomfort you have from sitting for long hours at a time. And with its ergonomic tilting keyboard panel, added storage space, and adjustable mousepad, this thing’s incredibly customizable. It even has a flat surface for writing!

Portable Lazy Laptop Desk – $134.95

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with working from the comfort of your couch or bed, but it can result in some serious leg and back pain. But with this portable laptop desk, you can work comfortably thanks to its padded leg cushions. It even features holders for your tablet, pens, and phone so you can stay organized as you lounge. It even has a pad to take the pressure off your wrists!

WorkEZ Best Laptop Stand with Mouse Pad – $33.99

Perfect for those that are still stuck working from home, this adjustable laptop stand and ambidextrous mouse pad is ideal for maintaining a comfortable workspace, especially when you’re working from the couch. It even dissipates heat to keep your laptop from overheating. Capable of elevating your laptop 18″ above your desk, the device can move seamlessly to a tabletop and collapses flat for easy storage.

