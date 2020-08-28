This Alexa-Enabled Robot Vacuum Has A 4.7/5 Star Rating On Amazon

When it comes to cleaning these days, the “let’s not and say we did” way of thinking is more appealing than ever. But as you’re hanging out at home more, you can’t help but notice the dust piling up next to your nightstand, or those crumbs that seem to keep reappearing around your garbage can. But don’t stress, there’s a very easy way to make your home sparkling clean again, and you barely have to lift a finger.

Say hello to the Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, a.k.a. the smartest cleaning tool you’ll ever use. Boasting high-precision sensors and gyroptic smart navigation, this thing cleans your home with an increased cleaning efficiency of 30% compared to your regular vacuum. And the best part? It can do all this and more while you lounge on the couch with a glass of wine in hand.

Unlike other vacuums out there, the Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner cleans whatever you want — and whatever you don’t want — all in thanks to its pre-programmable interface you can access right on your smartphone via the accompanying Kyvol app. Whether you want it to slide under a table or that awkward space underneath the couch, the Cybovac’s sleek design can squeeze in just about anywhere you don’t want to go, no matter if it’s on hardwood or carpet. And thanks to its anti-collision feature, you never have to worry about it ramming into walls or flying down the stairs.

Whether you hate cleaning or simply don’t have time, putting the Cybovac on a strict schedule is easier than ever. And since you do it all from the Kyvol app, you don’t even have to be home to set timers or plan a cleaning. It will also alert you when it’s time to recharge and will even make its way back to its base when it knows it’s low on juice. But you don’t have to worry about that happening too often since it runs for 150 minutes between charges.

Think the Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is too good to be true? Check out what real users have been saying about the revolutionary cleaning tool online!

“E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner cleans everywhere instead of you. According to our short term experience this robot vacuum cleaner deserves 5 stars.” – Sevgi

“When we first moved in our feet were always dirty walking around barefoot but now our feet stay clean after using this little robot vac. Great investment and cleaner floors with little effort.” – Sunshine M.

“Before this vacuum, we enjoyed an iRobot Roomba. I was actually very pleased to find that this Kybol was very similar in design. However, the Kyvol is more compact and shorter which is even better for fitting under our couches and getting around chair legs.” – Kristi

If you act fast, you can save 11% on the Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, making it just $219.99.

Price subject to change.

