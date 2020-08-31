This Multi-Faceted Air-Fryer Is 40% For A Limited Time!

These days, coming up with delicious, healthy meals the entire family can enjoy is more difficult than ever. And who wants to spend countless hours in the kitchen preparing everything? That’s why families everywhere are turning to this multi-functional kitchen tool to whip up delicious dishes that barely require you to lift a finger.

When it comes to a one-stop-shop cooking tool, there’s nothing more versatile than this 4.6-quart programmable air fryer by GoWISE USA®. That’s because, with just the tap of a finger, it can switch to a whopping 8 different cooking styles, allowing you to toast, grill, broil, bake, air fry, and even dehydrate a wide variety of foods. And since it requires little to no oil thanks to its implemented Rapid Air Technology, you can bet your meals will be healthier than ever.

In addition to whipping up delicious, healthy meals, this air fryer cuts cooking time significantly, which means spending less time in the kitchen. With its expanded temperature range of 90°F-400°F and time settings that can last as long as 60 minutes, you can rest assured your food will cook perfectly without you having to tend to it much at all. And with its non-stick FDA-certified, PFOA-free air fry pan and crisper tray, the tool is completely safe to use, no matter what you’re whipping up in there.

Unlike other larger cooking gadgets, the 8-in-1 Programmable 4.6QT Stainless Electric Air Fryer is sleekly designed with a stainless steel exterior, making it a perfect addition to your kitchen countertop. And since it can do so many different things, you may find that it’s the only device you’ll ever need up there! Plus, it’s super easy to clean.

“I have used it twice to cook a whole chicken and they came out perfect! Have also used it for fish, chops, chicken breasts, steaks, and potatoes. I hope it holds up well but so far it is great.” – Virginia M.