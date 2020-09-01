‘Slap In The Face’: Maskless Pelosi Got Her Hair Done In A Shuttered San Francisco Hair Salon

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi attended a hair appointment in San Francisco Monday, though indoor hair salons in the California city are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News reported.

Security footage obtained by Fox News shows a wet-haired Pelosi walking through eSalon in San Francisco on Monday at 3:08 p.m. as she attended her appointment for a wash and blow-out. Hair services at the salon range from $85 for a shampoo, haircut, blow dry to $325 for a Brazilian blowout, according to the eSalon website.

The house speaker’s nose and mouth are not covered by a face mask, though a face mask appears to be hanging around her neck, video shows.

San Francisco hair salons have been closed since March and were permitted to open Sept. 1 for outdoor hair appointments only, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Mayor Of Philadelphia, Where You Can’t Dine Indoors, Spotted Dining Indoors Next State Over)

Erica Kious, the owner of the salon, told Fox News Tuesday that a stylist who rents a chair texted her Sunday night and let her know that “Pelosi assistant just messaged me to do her hair.”

EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi used shuttered San Fran hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it ‘slap in the face’ In security footage obtained by Fox News, #Pelosi is seen walking through the salon Monday w/ wet hair &without a face mask over her mouth or nosehttps://t.co/pPwoR3XT3X — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) September 1, 2020

“I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do?” Kious told Fox News.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” the salon owner said, adding that she “can’t believe” Pelosi was not wearing a mask.

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” Kious said, according to Fox News. “It is just disturbing.”

Pelosi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. Her spokesman Drew Hammill told Fox: “The speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements.”

“We have been shut down for so long, not just me, but most of the small businesses and I just can’t – it’s a feeling – a feeling of being deflated, helpless and honestly beaten down,” Kious told Fox. “I have been fighting for six months for a business that took me 12 years to build to reopen,” she said. “I am a single mom, I have two small children, and I have no income.”

“The fact that they did this, and she came in, it’s like a slap in the face,” Kious added.

Pelosi has repeatedly spoken out in support of masks, calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mandate that Americans wear masks in June.

“The coronavirus is the greatest disaster that our country has ever faced,” Pelosi said in a May tweet. “We must do what is necessary to deal with this crisis and get the country back to work safely. The American people are worth it.”

