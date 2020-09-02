‘He Better Have An Army’: Andrew Cuomo Says Donald Trump Is Not Welcome In New York

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told President Donald Trump to stay away from New York during a Wednesday press conference.

Cuomo, according to a report from the New York Post, lashed out at the president after learning that he intended to withdraw federal funding from “lawless cities” like New York City and Portland, Oregon, where riots and unrest had become almost daily occurrences. (RELATED: Andrew Cuomo Blows Off Nursing Home COVID Crisis As A ‘Shiny Object’ For Political Opponents)

“He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him,” Cuomo said. “He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City.”

Cuomo on Trump: “He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him…He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk thru NYC. People don’t want to have anything to do with him.”https://t.co/2FzvVjorpx — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 3, 2020

“The best thing he did for New York City was leave,” Cuomo added.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is slamming President Donald Trump after he ordered the federal government to start defunding New York City. https://t.co/Uplutbtqie pic.twitter.com/k2rdL03Y9t — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 3, 2020

Cuomo also took to Twitter to attack Trump, claiming that the president had allowed COVID to “ambush New York” and saying that he had “actively sought to punish NYC since day one.”

President Trump has actively sought to punish NYC since day one. He let COVID ambush New York. He refuses to provide funds that states and cities MUST receive to recover. He is not a king. He cannot “defund” NYC. It’s an illegal stunt. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 2, 2020

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman called it a “one Queens guy to another threat.”

Cuomo with a one Queens guy to another threat to Trump about needing an army if he “thinks he’s going to walk down the street” in NY. https://t.co/rBlytng9yw — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 3, 2020

Others brushed Cuomo’s words aside as an empty threat.

Unless he somehow ends up in a nursing home, Trump will probably be safe from Cuomo. https://t.co/KUBervlN2X — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 3, 2020

I think Cuomo just give Trump the OK to bring in federal troops. https://t.co/UX3HHf4eYz — jon gabriel (@exjon) September 3, 2020