‘He Better Have An Army’: Andrew Cuomo Says Donald Trump Is Not Welcome In New York

New York Governor Cuomo Holds Briefing In New York

(Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told President Donald Trump to stay away from New York during a Wednesday press conference.

Cuomo, according to a report from the New York Post, lashed out at the president after learning that he intended to withdraw federal funding from “lawless cities” like New York City and Portland, Oregon, where riots and unrest had become almost daily occurrences. (RELATED: Andrew Cuomo Blows Off Nursing Home COVID Crisis As A ‘Shiny Object’ For Political Opponents)

“He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him,” Cuomo said. “He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City.”

“The best thing he did for New York City was leave,” Cuomo added.

Cuomo also took to Twitter to attack Trump, claiming that the president had allowed COVID to “ambush New York” and saying that he had “actively sought to punish NYC since day one.”

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman called it a “one Queens guy to another threat.”

Others brushed Cuomo’s words aside as an empty threat.