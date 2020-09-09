Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Trump Will Likely Have The Lead On Election Night, But Will He Be Able To Keep It?

Mail-In Ballots Are Processed For Washington's Primary Election

(David Ryder/Getty Images)

Varun Hukeri Reporter
Election Day is looming ever closer as Democrats and Republicans brace for what could be one of the most chaotic presidential elections in modern history amid the coronavirus pandemic and a historic transition to mail-in voting. According to one recent model, President Donald Trump might hold a substantial lead on election night and lose it as mail-in ballots trickle in.