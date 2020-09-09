Election Day is looming ever closer as Democrats and Republicans brace for what could be one of the most chaotic presidential elections in modern history amid the coronavirus pandemic and a historic transition to mail-in voting. According to one recent model, President Donald Trump might hold a substantial lead on election night and lose it as mail-in ballots trickle in.
Trump Will Likely Have The Lead On Election Night, But Will He Be Able To Keep It?
(David Ryder/Getty Images)
Varun Hukeri Reporter
Font Size: