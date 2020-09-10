‘I Don’t Want You To Get Caught Thinking On TV’: Tucker Reveals ‘Amusing’ Talk Reportedly Between Chris Cuomo And Michael Cohen

Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed a short, “amusing” conversation reportedly between CNN host Chris Cuomo and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Obtained exclusively by “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the 2018 recording reportedly featured Cuomo prepping Cohen for an upcoming CNN appearance. Carlson featured several longer segments of the recording during Wednesday night’s show, but ended Thursday’s edition with a snipped that he said was “too amusing” to leave out.

WATCH:

“Think about why you didn’t tell Trump,” Cuomo could be heard telling Cohen. “I’m not saying that you don’t have a good answer, but just think about it, I don’t want you to get caught thinking on TV.”

“Right,” Cohen responded. “The truth is, I didn’t want it to distract him from what he was doing.”

“That’s fine, just think about it and be ready to go with it, you know what I mean?” Cuomo said. (RELATED: ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Exclusive: Jeff Zucker, Michael Cohen Reportedly Recorded Discussing Potential CNN Show For Trump)

“This is obviously Cuomo coaching Michael Cohen before a CNN interview, but the reason we want to show you tonight is he actually says out loud, and I’m quoting, ‘I don’t want you thinking on TV,'” Carlson said.